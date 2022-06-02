Dussehri mango season kicks off with new brand name 'Kakori', rates remain high

Dussehri is a kind of mango native to Kakori in Uttar Pradesh | File

Lucknow: Despite a poor crop, the mango growers in the fruit belt of Uttar Pradesh have been expecting a good level of export. The state government has decided to launch the world famous Dussehri and other brands of mangos from UP with a new brand name of 'Kakori'.

From this season onwards, the mango from UP would be sold in domestic and overseas market with the 'Kakori' brand name.

Mango traders in UP have been getting orders from Middle East countries, Europe and US this year. According to them, for the last two years due to pandemic, there was almost nil export to Europe and US; however, this year the orders have been pouring in.The UP mango traders have been successful in getting orders from Thailand for the first time.

With the beginning of June, the plucking of Dussehri in the mango belt of Kakori-Malihabad of UP has begun and consignments are being sent to Delhi & Mumbai.

Due to poor crop and less production expected this year, the rates have been opened at a higher side compared to previous years. The early orders of Dussehri have been booked at the rate of Rs 50 per kilogram.

The traders said that in coming days the Dussehri and other variety of mangoes such Langda, Chausa and Safeda would be available in domestic market at Rs 40 to Rs 50 per Kg.

According to well-known mango grower and owner of famous Nafees Nursury of Malihabad, Shabihul Hasan, till now the Dussehri is being shipped to Mumbai and Delhi only.

It would start selling in local markets from next week. He said that after dull export for the last two years, it is expected to pick this season. One of the prime reason behind increase in export is the quality of Dussehri, which is better this time. He said that despite poor crop, the mango this is bigger in size with no effect of insects, which might boost export prospects.

To streamline mango trade and make it better, the Mandi Parishad of UP has set up a new air-conditioned market in Malihabad this year. The new market has a cold store with a capacity of 5000 tones and packaging facility. The mango traders are being supplied boxes with the brand name Kakori printed on it.

According to the officials of Mandi Parishad, UP had exported 121 tons of mango in 2020 and 120.77 tons in the year 2019. However, last year only 15 tones were sent in the overseas market due to Covid. The officials said that this year the crop is poor and there would be a drop of 30 to 40 per cent in the production. However, traders might be compensated due to high rates and good export orders.

