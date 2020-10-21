Durga Puja 2020: Calcutta HC partially amends 'no-entry' order - here's all you need to know

Following the initial order, around 400 of Kolkata's top Durga Puja organisers had appealed for a review on Tuesday. They had approached as part of the Durgotsav Forum.

The Calcutta High Court today said that a list of people who were allowed should be fixed on a day to day basis and hung at at 8 am every day. While a maximum of 15 people would be allowed in for smaller pujas, pandals that are bigger than 300 square metres can include a maximum of 60 people can be included in the list. However, not more than 45 people can be present at any point of time.

Despite appeals, the High Court has not given permission for anjali or sindoor khela. Alongside, the High Court order on Wednesday said that dhakis (drummers) are allowed to be present just outside the no-entry zone in each pandal.