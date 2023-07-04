Dubai-Kochi SpiceJet Flight Suffers Tyre Burst While Landing; No Casualties

Image: SpiceJet (Representative)

A Kochi-bound SpiceJet flight's tyre burst during landing on Tuesday morning. According to the airline spokesperson, the SG-17 flight which was coming from Dubai reached the Kochi airport safely. Despite the tyre burst, the flight made a safe landing. The official said the number two type was found burst after a surveillance procedure.

“On July 4, SpiceJet Boeing 737 operation flight SG-17 from Dubai to Cochin. During post flight walk around, nmber two tyre was found burst. All system parameters are normal during and post flight and landing was smooth,” the spokesperson said, as quoted by ANI.

