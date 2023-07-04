 Dubai-Kochi SpiceJet Flight Suffers Tyre Burst While Landing; No Casualties
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDubai-Kochi SpiceJet Flight Suffers Tyre Burst While Landing; No Casualties

Dubai-Kochi SpiceJet Flight Suffers Tyre Burst While Landing; No Casualties

The official said the number two type was found burst after a surveillance procedure.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 04, 2023, 10:24 PM IST
article-image
Image: SpiceJet (Representative)

A Kochi-bound SpiceJet flight's tyre burst during landing on Tuesday morning. According to the airline spokesperson, the SG-17 flight which was coming from Dubai reached the Kochi airport safely. Despite the tyre burst, the flight made a safe landing. The official said the number two type was found burst after a surveillance procedure. 

“On July 4, SpiceJet Boeing 737 operation flight SG-17 from Dubai to Cochin. During post flight walk around, nmber two tyre was found burst. All system parameters are normal during and post flight and landing was smooth,” the spokesperson said, as quoted by ANI.

Read Also
SpiceJet Delays FY23 Financial Results Due To 'Incapacitation' Of Key Audit Member
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

West Bengal: BJP's Lone Transgender Candidate Wants To Stop Discrimination Among People

West Bengal: BJP's Lone Transgender Candidate Wants To Stop Discrimination Among People

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: After JP Nadda & Kejriwal, Other National-Level Leaders...

Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections 2023: After JP Nadda & Kejriwal, Other National-Level Leaders...

Chandigarh: Haryana CM Approves Draft Of SOPs For State Police Awards

Chandigarh: Haryana CM Approves Draft Of SOPs For State Police Awards

India Is Leading In Economy, Technology & Spirituality: PM Modi At Global Convention Centre...

India Is Leading In Economy, Technology & Spirituality: PM Modi At Global Convention Centre...

UP News: Yogi Adityanath's Cabinet Expansion Likely After Reshuffle At Centre

UP News: Yogi Adityanath's Cabinet Expansion Likely After Reshuffle At Centre