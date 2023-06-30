 SpiceJet Delays FY23 Financial Results Due To 'Incapacitation' Of Key Audit Member
Through the filings, the company said that it could not hold the meeting of Audit Committee and Board Members in the past for approval of financial results for financial year ended March 31, 2023 due to ongoing medical incapacitation of a key member of its Audit Committee.

article-image
SpiceJet Delays FY23 Financial Results Due To 'Incapacitation' Of Key Audit Member | Image: SpiceJet (Representative)

SpiceJet Limited, through an exchange filing on Thursday said that it will be declaring its financial results for financial year ended March 31, 2023 in the coming weeks and the intimation about the same shall be provided to the exchange in due course.

Since FY19, SpiceJet has been a incurred a consolidated net loss of Rs 302 crore, Rs 9,37 crore, Rs 1,030 crore and Rs 1,744 crore in FY19, FY20, FY21 and FY22 respectively.

SpiceJet Ltd Shares

The shares of SpiceJet Ltd on Friday at 12:39 pm IST were at Rs 27.41, up by 0.22 percent.

article-image
