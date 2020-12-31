Dry run for COVID-19 vaccination for all states, UTs to be conducted on January 2

The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that a dry run for COVID-19 vaccination will be conducted by all state and union territory administrations on January 2 to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges.

The activity is proposed to be conducted in all state capitals in at least 3 session sites. Some states will also include districts that are situated in difficult terrain/have poor logistical support, while Maharashtra and Kerala are likely to schedule the dry run in major cities other than their capital.

According to the Health Ministry, the objective of the dry run is to assess the operational feasibility in the use of Co-WIN application in the field environment, to test the linkages between planning and implementation and to identify the challenges and guide a way forward prior to actual implementation. "This is also expected to give confidence to programme managers at various levels," it said.