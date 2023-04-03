 Drunken brawl turns ugly! Man chops off friend's genitals after fight at Odisha beach
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaDrunken brawl turns ugly! Man chops off friend's genitals after fight at Odisha beach

Drunken brawl turns ugly! Man chops off friend's genitals after fight at Odisha beach

Bhagabat Das, 30, and his friend Akshya Rout were drinking at the Pentha beach in the Rajnagar police station area when a fight broke out between them.

PTIUpdated: Monday, April 03, 2023, 10:10 AM IST
article-image
Representative Pic | FPJ

A 32-year-old man allegedly chopped off his friend's genitals after a drunken brawl at a beach in Odisha's Kendrapara district on Sunday, police said.

Bhagabat Das, 30, and his friend Akshya Rout were drinking at the Pentha beach in the Rajnagar police station area when a fight broke out between them. As the situation escalated, Rout allegedly chopped off Das's genitals with a sharp-edged weapon, police said. Rout then fled the spot, they said.

Police detained the auto-rickshaw driver, accused still on run

The two friends had hired an auto-rickshaw to go to the beach. Police said they have detained the driver of the auto-rickshaw as they search for Rout, who is on the run.

Das was first taken to the Community Health Center (CHC) in Rajnagar, but later shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack as his condition deteriorated, police said.

A case under IPC section 307 (attempt to murder) was registered, they said.

Read Also
Odisha Crime: Umpire stabbed to death over 'No Ball' decision in local cricket match in Cuttack
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Congress rally in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur ends in chaos; stage collapses

WATCH: Congress rally in Chhattisgarh's Bilaspur ends in chaos; stage collapses

How did Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh meet his wife Kirandeep Kaur?

How did Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh meet his wife Kirandeep Kaur?

After threat from pro-Khalistan leader, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's security beefed up

After threat from pro-Khalistan leader, Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma's security beefed up

Drunken brawl turns ugly! Man chops off friend's genitals after fight at Odisha beach

Drunken brawl turns ugly! Man chops off friend's genitals after fight at Odisha beach

Rahul Gandhi to appeal against defamation conviction in Surat court today, sister Priyanka to...

Rahul Gandhi to appeal against defamation conviction in Surat court today, sister Priyanka to...