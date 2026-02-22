Drunk Youth Arrested For Vandalising Temple In UP’s Raebareli - VIDEO

An incident of vandalism at a religious site has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli district, where a youth allegedly entered a temple in an inebriated state and damaged religious symbols.

The incident took place at the Gaurishankar Temple located in Hamidpur Badagaon under the Unchahar Kotwali area. According to local residents, the accused, identified as Kuldeep Yadav, a resident of Nandi Ka Purwa village, entered the temple premises late at night. Allegedly under the influence of alcohol, he began vandalising items kept inside the temple.

Villagers claimed that the youth broke a trident (trishul) placed inside the temple and then repeatedly struck the Shivling before fleeing the spot. By the time locals realised what was happening, significant damage had already been caused.

The entire episode was captured on CCTV cameras installed in the temple premises. The footage later surfaced on social media and quickly went viral, prompting swift action from the police.

Unchahar police took cognisance of the matter and arrested the accused. Officials said a case has been registered and strict legal action will be taken.

The incident has triggered anger among local residents, who have demanded stronger security measures at religious places. Police said all aspects of the case are being investigated to ensure appropriate action.