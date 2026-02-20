 UP Tragedy: School Bus Carrying 20 Children Overturns In Raebareli; 6 Seriously Injured | VIDEO
A school bus carrying around 20 children overturned in Uttar Pradesh’s Raebareli after an alleged brake failure, leaving nearly a dozen students injured. Six children are reported to be in serious condition and have been referred to the district hospital. The accident occurred near the Harchandpur area. Police have launched a probe as videos from the scene surfaced online.

Raebareli (Uttar Pradesh): A school van carrying around 20 students overturned on Maharajganj Road in Raebareli on Friday leaving nearly a dozen children injured.

According to report published in the Hindi news portals, five to six students sustained serious injuries and were referred to the district hospital for advanced treatment.

Video Of The Accident

video of the accident is now going viral on social media, showing the bus overturned and injured children being attended to.

Bihar School Bus Accident

In yet another accident, Two teachers lost their lives, and 16 others were injured, including 11 school students and five teachers, in a tragic road accident in Rohtas district, Bihar, in the early hours of Tuesday.

The fatal accident occurred at around 12.45 a.m. when a speeding bus carrying teachers and students on a school tour to Patna rammed into a heavy vehicle while overtaking near Sohsa village under Parsathua police station limits on the Arrah-Mohania National Highway.

According to Ramchandra Choupal, officer in charge of the Parsathua outpost, the bus driver hit the rear left side of the heavy vehicle from behind.

