 Drunk Driver Runs Amok Outside Kamudhi Bus Terminus, One Injured
A man allegedly driving under the influence caused chaos outside Kamudhi bus terminus in Ramanathapuram district, injuring one person and damaging vehicles and shops. A video shows the car ramming parked vehicles and bikes. The accused, identified as Nagavadivelan, has been arrested. Police are investigating the incident.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Tuesday, February 24, 2026, 08:21 PM IST
article-image

A man allegedly under the influence of alcohol created chaos outside the Kamudhi bus terminus in Ramanathapuram district on Monday, injuring one person and damaging multiple vehicles and roadside shops.

According to police, the accused drove his car in a rash and erratic manner near the bus stand area. A purported video of the incident, which could not be independently verified, shows the car reversing at high speed before crashing into a parked vehicle. The driver then appears to reverse again and accelerate forward, hitting a two-wheeler and knocking down several bikes, triggering panic among bystanders.

Following the repeated collisions, the car became stuck, prompting angry onlookers to surround the vehicle and assault the driver. Police personnel reached the scene shortly after and brought the situation under control.

The injured individual was shifted to a nearby hospital and is currently undergoing treatment. Authorities are also assessing the extent of damage caused to shops and vehicles in the vicinity.

article-image

Police identified the accused as Nagavadivelan, who reportedly owns the car and operates a JCB business. Preliminary investigation suggests that a dispute over motorcycles allegedly blocking his path may have led to the outburst. He has been arrested, and further inquiry is underway.

