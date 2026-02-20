Mumbai Crime: Congress Leader’s Driver Arrested For Drunk Driving After Injuring Elderly Woman In Mulund

Mulund Police arrest a drunk driver after a speeding SUV mows down a senior citizen on a busy Mumbai road | File Photo

Mumbai, Feb 20: A driver employed by a local Congress leader in Mulund has been arrested for allegedly driving under the influence of alcohol and injuring a 60-year-old woman in a road accident on Thursday morning.

Driver accused of rash and drunk driving

The accused has been identified as Narendra Jagtap, who works as a driver for Mulund-based Congress leader Rakesh Shetty. Jagtap is responsible for ferrying Shetty’s children to and from school.

According to police, around 10 am on Thursday, Jagtap took Shetty’s Scorpio SUV, allegedly informing his employer that he was stepping out for tea. While driving at high speed and in a negligent manner on Goshala Road in Mulund, he reportedly ran over the foot of 60-year-old Meenabai Bhoir.

Accused chased and caught by locals

After the accident, Jagtap allegedly fled the spot along with the vehicle. However, alert local residents chased the SUV, intercepted it, and handed him over to the police.

The injured woman was immediately rushed to Agrawal Hospital, where doctors found that four toes on one of her feet were fractured. She subsequently underwent surgery and is currently under medical treatment.

Police said that a blood test conducted on Jagtap confirmed alcohol consumption at the time of the incident.

Mulund Police have registered a case against Jagtap and placed him under arrest. He was produced before a local court, which remanded him to two days of police custody, said Senior Police Inspector Ajay Joshi of Mulund Police Station. The investigation is being carried out by Police Sub-Inspector Chhabbu Fulmali.

