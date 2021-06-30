Drone sightings continue in Jammu, 2 more spotted in Kaluchak and Kunjwani areas

On the intervening night of June 27 to 28, alert troops successfully thwarted two drone activities near Ratnuchak-Kaluchak Military Station along the Jammu-Pathankot national highway, an Army official informed.

On Sunday morning, two low-intensity explosions were reported in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One of the blasts caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area. There was no damage to any equipment, the IAF said.

Meanwhile, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday took over the charge of the investigation into the recent drone attack on the Indian Force station located at the Jammu airport.

The decision to hand over the probe into the first-of-its-kind terror attack at the Indian Air Force station in the early hours of Sunday was taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs. In pursuance of the Home Ministry order, the NIA said it has re-registered the case of Police Station Satwari dated June 27.

The case was registered at the NIA Jammu under various sections of the Explosive Substances Act, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and sections 307 (attempt to murder), 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code, an agency spokesperson said.

