Driving Practice Turns Fatal In Kolkata As Woman’s Car Plunges Into Pond, Body Recovered After 90 Minutes | IANS

Kolkata: A woman died after her car plunged into a pond in the Keshtopur area of Kolkata while she was learning to drive her husband’s newly bought vehicle. The incident occurred on Wednesday, and her body was recovered nearly an hour and a half later.

The deceased has been identified as Sumitra Das, a resident of Prafulla Kanan in Keshtopur. Police said she had not yet received her driving licence, with her test scheduled for August 22. On Wednesday, she dropped her daughter at school on a scooter, returned home, and then took out the new car to practise driving.

Initial police findings suggest she mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, causing the vehicle to speed into the pond. The fire brigade and officers of Baguiati police station worked for about an hour and a half to pull the car out.

Evidence indicated that Sumitra tried to save herself. After the car was recovered, her body was found positioned towards the back door, with her feet on the steering wheel. Police suspect she died due to drowning.

According to investigators, the woman had taken the car out alone to gain confidence before her upcoming driving test. However, the lack of a licence and formal training may have contributed to the accident. The police said the evidence clearly showed she struggled to escape, but the vehicle sank quickly in the deep pond.

“The car has been recovered from the pond. The woman had died by the time the car was pulled out. The body has been sent for autopsy,” a senior officer of Kolkata Police said.

The tragic incident has raised concerns about road safety and the risks of practising driving without supervision. Police have urged residents to avoid such attempts and to seek proper training before handling vehicles.

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