Driving Licence Test Bar Raised To 75%, Aadhaar-Based Online Services May Be Free | Representative Photo

New Delhi: The Road Ministry has proposed raising the qualifying threshold for the safe-driving tutorial assessment from 60 per cent to 75 per cent, alongside a fee waiver for select online driving licence services completed via Aadhaar authentication.

A senior official said the proposed changes to driving licence rules are aimed at tightening assessment requirements.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), in draft amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, proposed that the safe-driving tutorial should run for at least 30 minutes.

Under the proposal, licensing authorities would have to approve or reject applications to change driving licence particulars, including name and address, within 15 days, with reasons for rejection.

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It also proposes removing charges for change in personal details, including the applicant's name and address.

The draft rules also specify documents that applicants can use as proof of identity, age and residence. The list includes Aadhaar, passport, voter identity card, e-ration card, birth certificate, among other documents.

Under the proposal, every driving licence issued or renewed by a licensing authority will be in a laminated or Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) card in Form 7.

The draft notification invites objections and suggestions from stakeholders within 30 days of publication.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)