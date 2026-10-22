BJP Targets Rahul Gandhi Over Report On Global Protest Network | File Photo

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday launched a sharp attack on the Congress, citing a Fox News report that alleged links between riots in France and anti-Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) protests in India.

The Fox News Digital investigation claimed to have identified 101 organisations operating across 13 countries that it alleged were involved in coordinating, organising or amplifying protests. The report purportedly linked unrest in France with youth-led demonstrations in India and other nations.

Reacting to the findings, the BJP accused the Congress of being involved in an alleged "anarchy and regime change plot" and labelled Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi a "gaddar" (traitor).

The Congress had not issued an immediate response to the allegations.

BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia criticised the Congress over the report, saying, "Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is presenting a model of anarchy and 'gaddari' before the country. Today, a report has appeared in a newspaper, detailing how these alleged links of betrayal are connected to foreign agencies. Therefore, it would not be wrong to ask, 'Who is the leader of these traitors?'," Bhatia said.

"It is India's misfortune that the leader of opposition is irresponsible and immature. And if I present the evidence before you, it would not be wrong to call him a traitor or Mir Jafar."

Bhatia further claimed that the Fox News investigation had uncovered a network of organisations working across nine countries, including France, to destabilise elected governments. He described the alleged network as a "'red-green ecosystem of protest'."

"According to the Fox News report, red represents communist groups, while green represents Islamic groups. If we look at this report, it states, 'Global chaos grows to 101 groups'. Global chaos, anarchy and disorder... these 101 organisations are operating across nine countries," Bhatia said.

BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari also referred to the report in a post on X, writing, "Global investigation exposes anarchy and regime change plot of Congress."

Bhandari said the investigation, titled 'Global Chaos inc grows to 101 groups', highlighted allegations that the communist organisation Progressive International (PI) was coordinating common messaging across protests in France, Albania and India.

"The aim of the messaging was 'acquiring organised power through new rebellion', regime change," he added, referring to the report.

Bhandari also alleged that Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi had met representatives of Progressive International at "10 Janpath" on April 10, 2025.

"This further proves Rahul Gandhi and Congress are in the remote control of foreign anti-democratic forces," he added, calling on the Congress to respond to the allegations.

Bhandari further demanded that the party clarify whether it had coordinated with Progressive International during the protests.