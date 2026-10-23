Driving Licence Rules May Change: Centre Proposes Nationality Details, New Colour Codes And Stricter Tests

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The Centre has proposed a series of changes to India's driving licence rules, including mentioning the holder's nationality on the document, introducing separate colour schemes for Indian citizens and foreign nationals, and tightening the requirements for proving age and address.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a draft notification proposing amendments to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules. The proposed changes also include a higher pass mark for the online safe-driving tutorial assessment, mandatory contact and blood group details on licences, and fee waivers for certain online services completed through Aadhaar authentication.

The proposals are part of an effort to streamline driving licence services, improve document verification and reduce the possibility of fraudulent applications. However, the amendments are still at the draft stage, and the government has invited public feedback before deciding whether to implement them.

Driving Licences May Carry Nationality Details And New Colour Codes

Under the proposed amendments, driving licences would mention the nationality of the holder for the first time. Separate colour schemes are also proposed for Indian citizens and foreign nationals, allowing authorities to distinguish between the two categories more easily.

The proposed changes would introduce a new identification feature on driving licences and could help streamline verification during licence-related processes.

The ministry has also proposed making certain personal details mandatory on licences, including the holder's blood group, mobile number and emergency contact information.

Affidavits And Life Insurance Policies May No Longer Be Accepted

The draft proposes removing affidavits sworn before an executive magistrate, judicial magistrate or notary as acceptable proof of age or address.

Under the existing provisions described in reports on the draft, such affidavits may be used when applicants cannot furnish the prescribed documents. The proposed amendment would discontinue this option.

Life insurance policies would also be removed from the list of acceptable documents for the relevant verification requirements.

The changes aim to strengthen document verification and prevent the misuse of affidavits or other documents to provide incorrect dates of birth or addresses.

Online Safe-Driving Assessment Pass Mark May Rise To 75%

The ministry has proposed raising the minimum pass mark for the online safe-driving tutorial assessment from 60% to 75%.

If implemented, applicants would need to secure a higher score to pass the assessment, tightening the existing requirement.

The proposal forms part of a broader set of measures intended to improve the driving licence process and reinforce compliance with prescribed requirements.

Separate Lists Of Documents Proposed For Age, Address And Identity

The draft also proposes clearer and separate lists of documents that applicants can submit to establish their age, address and identity.

The documents proposed for the respective categories include:

Address proof

Aadhaar

Electoral Photo Identity Card (voter ID)

E-ration card

Recent electricity or gas bills issued within the preceding three months

Proof of legal presence in India for foreign nationals

Age proof

Passport

School board mark sheets

Birth certificate

Government-issued identity cards

Identity proof

Aadhaar

Passport

E-ration card

Permanent Account Number (PAN) card

The proposed lists would make the documentation requirements clearer for applicants and licensing authorities.

Online Updates May Become Cheaper, Processing Timelines Could Improve

The draft proposes waiving fees for certain services, including changes to a licence holder's address, name or contact details, when the updates are completed online using Aadhaar authentication.

The ministry has also proposed measures to streamline online services and improve processing timelines, potentially making licence-related updates more convenient for applicants.

The extent of the changes would depend on the final rules adopted by the government.

Draft Rules Open For Public Feedback

The proposed amendments have not yet become final rules. The ministry has invited public feedback on the draft notification before deciding whether to proceed with the changes.

Until the amendments are formally notified and brought into force, existing driving licence requirements will continue to apply.

Applicants should therefore refer to official Ministry of Road Transport and Highways notifications for confirmation of any changes and their implementation dates.