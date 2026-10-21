DRI Seizes Over 9 Kg Of Methamphetamine In Major Crackdown On Synthetic Drug Trafficking In Bhopal, 1 Arrested | X - FinMinIndia

Bhopal: In a significant crackdown on synthetic drug trafficking, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 9.139 kg of methamphetamine and arrested one person at the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT), Bhopal, on 20 October 2026. The seizure highlights DRI’s sustained efforts to disrupt the movement of dangerous synthetic drugs through the country’s inter-city transport networks.

Methamphetamine concealed in salwar suit packets

Acting on specific intelligence, officers of DRI intercepted an Indian male passenger travelling by bus from Delhi to Bengaluru upon the bus’s arrival at Bhopal ISBT.

👉 DRI seizes more than 9 kg methamphetamine in intensified crackdown on synthetic drug trafficking in Bhopal; One held👉 Major seizure at Bhopal ISBT highlights growing threat of synthetic narcoticsRead more ➡️ https://t.co/dj5GUwimnm#DRIAtWork https://t.co/7E1KO1hrE1 — Ministry of Finance (@FinMinIndia) October 21, 2026

Examination of the passenger’s baggage led to the recovery of 11 plastic packets containing crystalline methamphetamine, weighing 9.139 kg, concealed inside packets of salwar suits and carried in two mid-sized trolley bags. Field testing confirmed the presence of methamphetamine in the recovered substance, which was seized, and the passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

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Previous seizures highlight trafficking routes

This seizure comes amid growing concerns over the trafficking of synthetic drugs in the country. In recent major operations, DRI seized 231.8 kg of Meth tablets in the North-Eastern region, suspected to have been smuggled from Myanmar, and 137 kg of suspected crystal methamphetamine in Tamil Nadu, where the consignment was allegedly intended for onward smuggling to Sri Lanka through a maritime route. These operations underscore the scale and varied routes of synthetic drug trafficking, spanning inter-city transport networks, cross-border and coastal corridors.

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DRI continues intelligence-led enforcement

Through sustained intelligence-led enforcement, DRI remains committed to dismantling narcotics trafficking networks and preventing dangerous drugs from reaching illicit markets.