DRI seizes gold worth Rs 2.65 cr smuggled from West Bengal to Sikkim

Around 4,980 grams of gold was seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday while being smuggled from West Bengal into Sikkim. The gold smuggled was worth Rs 2.65.
The DRI got a tip-off from intelligence reports about a sizable quantity of gold of foreign origin being smuggled through the Indo-Myanmar border of Manipur and would be carried in a Hyundai i20 car through Siliguri to Kolkata. The Hyundai i20 car was intercepted by DRI Siliguri.
The smuggled gold consisted of 30 pieces of gold which were secreted ingeniously inside the car. The gold was found in the space beneath the front cabin lamp affixed to the roof, which was adjacent to the front windscreen of the car which was recovered.
The exact value of the gold was valued at Rs 2,65,92,702.
