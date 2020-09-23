DRI seizes gold worth Rs 2.65 cr smuggled from West Bengal to Sikkim

Around 4,980 grams of gold was seized by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday while being smuggled from West Bengal into Sikkim. The gold smuggled was worth Rs 2.65.

The DRI got a tip-off from intelligence reports about a sizable quantity of gold of foreign origin being smuggled through the Indo-Myanmar border of Manipur and would be carried in a Hyundai i20 car through Siliguri to Kolkata. The Hyundai i20 car was intercepted by DRI Siliguri.