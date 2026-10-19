DRI, Bihar STF Bust Nepal-India Charas Smuggling Network, Seize Drugs Worth ₹3 Crore | Representational Image

Patna: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Bihar Police's Special Task Force (STF) have busted an alleged Nepal-India charas smuggling network with the arrest of two persons and seizure of around three kgs of the contraband worth an estimated Rs 3 crore in Muzaffarpur on Sunday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs, a joint team intercepted a suspected carrier aboard a Narkatiaganj-Muzaffarpur MEMU train at Muzaffarpur Junction in the early hours of Sunday and recovered the charas, they said.

During questioning, the carrier allegedly told investigators that the contraband had been sourced from Nepal and was to be delivered in Firozabad, Uttar Pradesh, officials said.

A follow-up operation led to the arrest of the alleged supplier, they said, adding that the syndicate used multiple trains and delayed the movement of consignments to evade law enforcement agencies.

The two accused have been arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, officials said.

The identities of the arrested persons were not disclosed.

Further investigation is underway to identify other members of the network and trace the supply chain, they said.

Charas is a cannabis-derived narcotic made from the resin of the cannabis plant.