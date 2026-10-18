CAIT Opposes Starlink Entry Into India, Cites National Security & Data Sovereignty Risks | File Pics

Mumbai: The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) and Swadeshi Vyapari Manch have opposed US-based SpaceX’s proposed Starlink satellite internet services in India, citing concerns over national security, data sovereignty and the country’s dependence on foreign technology.

In a statement, B C Bhartia, national president of CAIT and national convenor of Swadeshi Vyapari Manch, said allowing the company to operate in India could pose risks to the country’s internal security and compromise the control of sensitive data.

Bhartia said that Starlink’s global network of thousands of satellites, interconnected through laser links, could allow Indian users’ data to pass through ground stations outside the country. This, he argued, could complicate lawful surveillance and compliance with directives issued by Indian security agencies, particularly in border areas.

Referring to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, Bhartia said India could not afford security lapses arising from the misuse of satellite communication services.

He also raised concerns over data sovereignty, arguing that internet connectivity was not merely a service but a matter of national strategic importance. If Starlink were permitted to operate, sensitive information belonging to farmers, security personnel, traders and other citizens could come under the control of a foreign private company, he claimed.

The traders’ bodies said India had the capability to develop and provide satellite communication services through domestic players. They cited the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), Jio Satellite Communications and OneWeb, backed by Bharti Airtel, as alternatives.

“ When we have indigenous technology, why should we hand over our strategic digital infrastructure to an American company?” Bhartia asked.

The organisations urged the Union government not to grant Starlink final commercial approval or spectrum allocation. They also called for Indian satellite service providers to be prioritised under the Make in India and Digital India initiatives.

Among their other demands were that all satellite operators manufacture 100% of their ground equipment in India and store all data within the country.

Bhartia appealed to citizens, industry associations and the media to support indigenous technology, asserting that India’s internet infrastructure, data and security should remain in Indian hands.

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