The foreign national were given scripts to follow during the fraudulent calls. | AI-Generated

They landed in New Delhi from Indonesia and Malaysia, ready to start their lucrative jobs. Hopes turned to horror for the 164 foreign nationals when their passports were taken away, they were taken to a shoddy paying guest accommodation and forced to work at a cyber scam call centre in Noida.

The network of human trafficking and cyber crime in Noida's Sector 136 came to light when Delhi Police's crime branch raided the call centre premises from where the 92 Indonesians and 72 Malaysians were being made to cheat unsuspecting people in their own countries through fraudulent investment platforms.

Abysmal Living Conditions, Assault

The foreign nationals were kept in paying guest accommodations, served substandard food and beaten up if they refused to make scam calls. They were given scripts to follow for the calls they were making.

Their movement was restricted, with a fleet of 40 cabs ferrying them from their accommodations to the call centre and back. They were not allowed to move around by themselves or as they wished, police said.

Modus Operandi Of Scam Calls

The operators allegedly created fictitious female identities and social media profiles to establish contact with unsuspecting individuals. "Using these profiles, the foreign nationals were instructed to initiate conversations, develop online relationships and gradually gain the confidence of their targets. Once trust was established, the victims were persuaded to invest money through fraudulent trading and investment platforms," a police officer told PTI.

Victims were then made to believe they were investing in legitimate financial opportunities. Transactions were carried out using websites and APK-based applications, and the money was then allegedly siphoned off through the fraudulent network.

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How Did The Racket Come To Light?

The crime branch received an email alert about the alleged racket around a week ago. Intelligence was gathered and a specialised team then took immediate action.

During the probe, the two names that came up were of Sunil Kumar and Sushil Bhati, with the latter's role being to arrange accommodation and transporation. Certain bank accounts allegedly maintained by Kumar and Bhati have been identified as being used to meet rental and other operational expenses of the network.

A 25-year-old Malaysian national, identified as Tan Guan Wei, has been arrested in connection with the case.

Ongoing Probe

The police are now investigating how the foreign nationals were recruited, who facilitated their travel to India, and how their passports were taken away. The financial trail is being examined to establish the flow of money, identify the beneficiaries and trace the proceeds generated through the alleged cyber fraud.

The police have recovered 355 mobile phones, 168 desktop computers, 26 laptops, 53 SIM cards and 174 passports. Of the 355 mobile phones, 335 were old or used handsets and 20 were new phones in sealed packaging. The 53 SIM cards include 31 international and 22 Indian connections. The recovered passports comprise 95 Indonesian and 79 Malaysian documents. Servers and other electronic material have also been seized. Investigators are examining the devices to identify the victims, establish the communication channels used by the syndicate and trace financial transactions linked to the fraudulent platforms.

Both Bhati and Kumar are absconding and over 10 teams have been formed to look for them. Searches are on in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and Rajasthan.

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