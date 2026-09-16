Transnational Cyber Fraud: ED Raids Fake Call Centres Across Pune, Patiala, And Chandigarh Targeting US Nationals | VIDEO

ED searches across three cities uncover alleged call centre operations targeting US nationals through fraudulent payment schemes | File Photo

Mumbai, September 16, 2026: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Tuesday searched four premises in Pune, Patiala and Chandigarh as part of a money-laundering investigation into a transnational fake call centre network allegedly involved in cheating and extorting US nationals.

The searches, conducted by the ED’s Hyderabad Zonal Office under Section 17 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), led to the detection of three operational call centres, two in Patiala and one in Pune, where around 220 people were found working, the agency said.

#WATCH | Transnational Cyber Fraud: ED Raids Fake Call Centres Across Pune, Patiala, And Chandigarh Targeting US Nationals



Reported by @Aashish_Singh_N #CyberFraud #EDRaid pic.twitter.com/6l4n9E90KJ — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) September 16, 2026

Call Centres Targeted US Nationals

The ED’s investigation has found that the centres allegedly targeted people in the US using a multi-layered calling operation. According to the agency, the syndicate primarily targeted individuals in the United States using victims' details sourced from data suppliers and call-blast operators, who sent bulk spam emails containing toll-free numbers meant to resolve fake technical issues or fictitious problems.

When victims called the numbers, the calls were allegedly routed to operators known as “openers”, whose role was to establish contact and gain the victims’ confidence. Once a victim expressed concern, the call was allegedly transferred to a “closer”, who impersonated officials of reputed companies, banks or government agencies and created a sense of urgency or fear to persuade the victim to make payments. The victims were allegedly convinced to purchase gift cards or make payments through gift cards, cash or gold. The money or valuables were either collected directly or through couriers, the agency said.

The agency said another layer of operators, referred to as “bankers”, allegedly guided victims through the payment process, collected gift card details, cash or gold and arranged for their redemption. Gift cards were allegedly converted into Bitcoin or USDT, while dollars and gold were liquidated in local markets across the US.

Proceeds Routed Through Multiple Channels

Subsequently, the proceeds were allegedly converted into cash or bank credits through cryptocurrency traders, hawala operators and accommodation-entry providers, according to the agency. The money was then allegedly routed through bank accounts of the accused, their family members and associates and used to purchase properties and other assets.

At the Pune and Patiala premises, the ED found multiple workstations, cubicles, computers, headsets, mobile phones and networking equipment. The agency seized 66 mobile phones, 13 laptops, hard disks and other communication equipment, besides cash and records. Digital devices recovered during the searches contained data relating to the alleged modus operandi of the syndicate and the distribution of proceeds generated from the suspected fraud, the ED said.

Chandigarh Premises Under Scanner

The investigation has also led the agency to a residential premises in Chandigarh, which, according to the ED, was being used by an alleged mastermind to coordinate and control the call centres operating from Pune and Patiala. Multiple digital devices containing data related to the functioning of the call centres were recovered from the Chandigarh premises.

The agency also found one person allegedly involved in processing and converting proceeds received in US dollars into Indian currency. His role and the related financial transactions are being examined, the ED said.

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ED Traces Digital And Financial Trail

The ED is now analysing digital and documentary evidence recovered during the searches, including data relating to calling campaigns, scripts, dialler and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP)-based systems, victim details and payment channels. The agency is also examining the roles of those allegedly managing and controlling the operations, establishing links between the three locations and tracing the flow of funds generated through the suspected fraud.

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