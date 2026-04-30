Dramatic Video! Woman Escapes Death By Seconds As Tree Crashes While Saving Buffalo In UP's Pratapgarh

A dramatic video from Uttar Pradesh's Pratapgarh has gone viral, showing a woman and her buffalo narrowly escaping death after a massive tree suddenly uprooted and crashed to the ground during strong winds.

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In the dramatic footage, the woman is seen untying her buffalo from a tree as gusty winds intensify. Moments later, the tree gets uprooted and falls in the same direction where she is standing with the animal, triggering panic among bystanders.

People near the spot can be heard screaming as the tree collapses, while the woman manages to move away just in time, saving both herself and the buffalo. Shortly after, neighbours rush in to help, ensuring their safety.

Despite the terrifying incident, neither the woman nor the cattle suffered serious injuries, narrowly averting what could have been a fatal accident.

The video, widely shared across social media platforms, has drawn strong reactions from users. Many have lauded the woman’s courage and presence of mind, praising her for risking her life to save a voiceless animal in a life-threatening situation.