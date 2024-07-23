Dramatic Video: SDRF Jawan Jumps Into Ganga River To Save Drowning Kanwariya At Haridwar's Kangra Ghat

X

Dramatic visuals, which surfaced on X on Tuesday, showed an SDRF jawan rescuing a Kanwariya drowning in the strong currents of the Ganga River in Uttarakhand's Haridwar.

In the video, the jawan wearing a life-saving jacket can be seen swimming towards the drowning youth and rescuing him just in time.

Watch the dramatic video here:

While taking bath at Kangra Ghat, Uttarkhand, A Kanwariya from Delhi started flowing in the strong current, An SDRF jawan Aashiq Ali jumped in and saved his life. @uksdrf 👏🏽👏🏽pic.twitter.com/4oi3vGkRr2 — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) July 23, 2024

Speaking about the incident, the Uttarakhand police in a post on X said the Delhi-based man was taking a bath at the Haridwar's Kangra ghat when got pulled away by the strong currents of the Ganga River. After noticing the man drowning in the waters, the SDRF jawan jumped into the river, pulled the man out safely and saved his life.

“While taking bath at Kangra Ghat in Haridwar, a Delhi resident Shiv Bhakt started flowing in the strong current of Ganga. On which #UttarakhandPolice SDRF jawan HC Aashiq Ali jumped into the Ganga and pulled the young man out safely and saved his life,” said police in a post on X.

Devotees across the nation began their Kanwar Yatra on July 22, on the occasion of the first Monday of 'Sawan'.

Many devotees thronged temples dedicated to Lord Shiva to offer their prayers and also took a holy dip in the Ganga to mark the first Monday of 'Sawan'.

Haridwar saw an influx of pilgrims, prompting enhanced security arrangements. The area has been divided into 14 superzones, 35 zones, and 132 sectors for better management.

This sacred month, typically falling between July and August, marks a period of worship, fasting, and pilgrimage dedicated to the deity of destruction and transformation.

Sawan holds a special place in Hindu mythology as the month when Lord Shiva is believed to have consumed the poison that emerged from the churning of the ocean (Samudra Manthan), saving the universe from its toxic effects.

Devotees undertake fasting and offer prayers to seek the blessings of Lord Shiva during this period. The cooling rains of Sawan symbolize Shiva's compassion and benevolence.

During Sawan, devotees typically observe fasts on Mondays, known as Shravan Somvar, which are considered auspicious.

The chanting of Shiva mantras, singing bhajans (devotional songs), and performing Rudrabhishek (ceremonial bathing of Shiva Lingam with holy substances) are common practices observed with fervour across households and temples.