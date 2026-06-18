Dramatic Video: Overloaded Truck Dumps Rocks On Eastern Peripheral Expressway To Evade RTO Checks

A potentially serious accident was averted on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near Chaksenpur in Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida after large stones allegedly fell onto the roadway from overloaded trucks, causing traffic disruption and damaging several vehicles.

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According to reports, some truck drivers, fearing action by Regional Transport Office (RTO) officials against overloaded vehicles, allegedly used jacks to unload massive stones onto the highway. The sudden obstruction created panic among motorists and led to long queues of vehicles on the busy stretch under the Dadri police station area.

Several cars and other vehicles travelling on the expressway ran over the stones, resulting in punctured tyres and leaving many commuters stranded. With temperatures soaring, passengers reportedly endured hours of inconvenience as traffic slowed to a crawl.

After receiving information about the incident, personnel from Dadri police and the traffic department rushed to the spot. Authorities deployed a JCB machine and workers to remove the heavy stones from the carriageway and restore normal traffic flow.

To assist affected motorists, officials also arranged for puncture repair equipment at the site, helping drivers whose vehicles had been damaged by the debris. Police and traffic personnel coordinated efforts to clear the congestion and ensure the safe movement of vehicles.

Officials noted that the unexpected presence of large stones on a high-speed corridor like the Eastern Peripheral Expressway could have resulted in a major accident if not addressed promptly.

An investigation has been launched to identify the truck drivers allegedly responsible for dumping the stones on the road. Police said appropriate legal action will be taken against those found involved in the incident.