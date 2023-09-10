Dramatic Video Of Ex TDP MLA Bandaru Satyananda Rao Escaping House Arrest Surfaces Amid Protests Over Chandrababu Naidu's Detention

Former TDP MLA Bandaru Satyananda Rao escaping from house arrest on Sunday, September 10, 2023. | Twitter

Former MLA of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) Bandaru Satyananda Rao escaped from house arrest on Sunday to join protests in Ravulapalem district against the arrest of former Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu. A video of Rao's escape was uploaded on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.

The dramatic video showed Rao climbing a ladder to escape from his house. He was then helped by two men to climb down from the parapet wall of the house.

Two bike-borne men waited for Rao, who sat on the pillion seat of one of the bikes. He was then driven to the protest site.

Watch the dramatic video below

Protests in Andhra Pradesh over Naidu's arrest

Former chief minister Naidu was arrested on Saturday in AP Skill Development corruption case. Protests erupted in the state over Naidu's arrest, following which several TDP leaders were put under house arrest, including former MLA Rao.

Authorities stated that the alleged corruption case involved forming of clusters of Centers of Excellence (CoEs) in Andhra Pradesh, with a total estimated project value of Rs 3,300 crore.

On Sunday morning, Naidu was produced in an Anti-Corruption Bureau court in Vijayawada.

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) chief N Chandrababu Naidu leaves for Vijayawada after being arrested by the CID in connection to the alleged corruption charges, in Nandyal on Saturday, September 10, 2023. | ANI

Police stops Pawan Kalyan from going to Vijayawada

In an action-packed development Saturday night, the police stopped Jana Sena Party (JSP) president Pawan Kalyan's convoy at Andhra Pradesh-Telangana border near NTR district. Kalyan was heading to Vijayawada when his convoy was stopped by the police at a check-post in Garikapadu.

This prompted the actor-turned-politician to come out of his vehicle and lie down on the road as a way of protest.

