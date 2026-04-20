Dramatic Video! Maniac Car Thief Rams Several Vehicles To Escape Arrest In Ludhiana; Arrested

A dramatic chase unfolded in Ludhiana on Sunday morning after a suspected car thief rammed multiple vehicles while attempting to flee from police in the Shimlapuri area. The incident, which was caught on camera, has since gone viral on social media.

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According to police, a complaint had earlier been filed regarding the theft of a white Maruti Suzuki Baleno from the Shimlapuri locality. Acting on the complaint, police tracked the stolen vehicle and set up a trap to intercept it.

At around 11:30 am on Sunday, officers signalled the driver to stop. However, instead of complying, the accused sped away, driving recklessly through narrow lanes near the Dussehra Ground. During the escape attempt, the suspect rammed nearly seven vehicles, including a Bullet motorcycle, a 100cc bike, two scooters, an auto-rickshaw, and two parked vehicles along the roadside.

The speeding car eventually crashed into a house wall before smashing into an electricity pole with such force that the pole broke in the middle. In the viral video, police personnel on motorcycles can be seen chasing the suspect. As officers approached, the driver allegedly reversed the car suddenly, crushing several parked bikes and forcing bystanders to run for safety.

Police later surrounded the damaged vehicle near the Dussehra Ground and arrested the accused. The Station House Officer confirmed that the suspect was being pursued for driving a stolen vehicle and caused extensive damage while attempting to escape. The accused has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to identify possible accomplices involved in the theft.