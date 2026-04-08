Dramatic Video: Groom’s Brother Severely Injured After Lift Crashes While Transporting Wood Logs Amid LPG Shortage In Kanpur

Kanpur: A wedding celebration in Kanpur’s Babupurwa area turned into a scene of panic after a temporary lift installed at a guest house collapsed, seriously injuring the groom’s brother. The dramatic incident was captured on CCTV and the video has since surfaced on social media.

According to family members, a walima ceremony was underway at Mubaarika Marriage Lawn in Babupurwa following the wedding of Usman, nephew of New Labour Colony resident Mohammad Wasim. During the function, preparations were ongoing when the accident took place inside the guest house.

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Reports suggest that the groom’s brother, identified as Jainul, was using the temporary lift to carry wooden logs from the third floor to the ground floor. Wood was being used during the function due to a shortage of gas cylinders. While Jainul was descending in the lift, its supporting wire suddenly snapped, causing the lift to crash to the ground with a loud noise.

Hearing the impact, guests rushed to the spot and found Jainul trapped beneath the pile of wood, bleeding heavily. He was rescued with difficulty and immediately taken to Halat Hospital for treatment. Doctors said he sustained serious injuries, though his condition is gradually improving.

Police from Babupurwa station reached the site soon after receiving information about the incident and began an investigation. CCTV footage from the guest house clearly shows Jainul loading wood into the lift moments before the cable snapped.