Dramatic! Senior UP Police Officer Demoted To Constable After Being Caught With Female Cop In Unnao Hotel |

UP: In a dramatic turn of events, Deputy Superintendent Kripa Shankar Kannaujiya of the Uttar Pradesh Police was demoted to the rank of constable, three years after being caught in a compromising situation with a female constable at a hotel.

According to a report by India Today, formerly holding the position of Circle Officer (CO) Bighapur in Unnao, Kannaujiya has now been reassigned to the 26th Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) battalion in Gorakhpur.

Timeline Of Events That Led To Senior Cop's Demotion

The incident that led to Kannaujiya’s demotion occurred in July 2021. He took leave, ostensibly for family reasons, but instead of going home, he checked into a hotel in Kanpur with a female constable. During this time, he switched off both his private and official mobile phones, which aroused suspicions.

According to the report, the situation took a serious turn when Kannaujiya’s wife, worried about his sudden disappearance, contacted the Superintendent of Police (SP) in Unnao for help. The surveillance team tracked his mobile network, which had stopped functioning after he arrived at the Kanpur hotel.

Kannaujiya Found With Female Constable At Hotel

Acting on this information, Unnao Police quickly located the hotel and found Kannaujiya and the female constable together. Their entry into the hotel was recorded by CCTV cameras, providing crucial evidence for the investigation.

Following this discovery, a report was submitted to the government. After a thorough review, the government recommended that Kripa Shankar Kannaujiya be demoted to the rank of constable. The Additional Director General (ADG) of Administration promptly issued an order to implement this decision, resulting in the notable fall of the once-prominent officer.