Dramatic Dashcam Footage Captures Devastating Crash As Speeding SUV Rams Into Divider Killing Atiq Ahmed's Son Aban

Dashcam footage | X

Jhansi: A week after slain gangster Atiq Ahmed's youngest son was killed in a car accident, dashcam footage purportedly captures the exact moment of the fatal crash. The car crashed into a divider and overturned. The video was recorded by the dashboard camera of a vehicle travelling behind the Creta.

The clip shows a Hyundai Creta travelling at high speed, overtaking a pickup truck before apparently losing control and crashing into a road divider. The impact was so severe that the SUV was thrown several feet into the air.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

21-year-old Aban and his friend Sonu, 25, were killed in the accident, while three other occupants of the vehicle sustained injuries. The footage shows the SUV veering sharply and crashing into a divider before flipping over on the Jhansi-Kanpur National Highway.

The crash took place on August 6 in the Poonchh Police Station area of Jhansi district. Aban was on his way to visit his brother, Ali Ahmed, in Jhansi Jail.

He was laid to rest at a graveyard in their hometown in Uttar Pradesh amid heavy security on Saturday. Aban's elder brothers, Ali and Umar, who is in a Lucknow jail, also attended the funeral after getting conditional parole from the Allahabad High Court.

Earlier reports had initially suggested that the driver lost control while attempting to avoid an animal that suddenly came onto the highway. However, the newly emerged dashcam has disputed the claims.

The exact sequence of events leading to the crash is expected to be established through the police probe.