 Slain Gangster Atiq Ahmed's Youngest Son Aban Dies In Road Accident While Travelling To Meet Jailed Brother - Video
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HomeIndiaSlain Gangster Atiq Ahmed's Youngest Son Aban Dies In Road Accident While Travelling To Meet Jailed Brother - Video

Slain Gangster Atiq Ahmed's Youngest Son Aban Dies In Road Accident While Travelling To Meet Jailed Brother - Video

Aban Ahmed, the youngest son of slain gangster Atiq Ahmed, reportedly died in a road accident in Jhansi along with two others. Police said the car allegedly lost control and hit a divider while travelling from Prayagraj to meet jailed Ali Ahmed. Three others sustained injuries

Shashank NairUpdated: Thursday, August 06, 2026, 01:08 PM IST
Slain Gangster Atiq Ahmed's Youngest Son Aban Dies In Road Accident While Travelling To Meet Jailed Brother - Video
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Jhansi: Slain gangster Atiq Ahmed's youngest son, Aban Ahmed, has reportedly died in a road accident. The accident took place in the Poonch police station area of Jhansi.

Two other people were also killed in the accident. Three others were seriously injured. All of them were travelling from Prayagraj to meet Ali Ahmed, who was imprisoned in Jhansi jail. Aban Ahmed was reportedly 20 years old.

Reportedly, a speeding car lost control and collided with a divider on the highway. The impact of the crash was so severe that the front of the car was damaged.

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After the Umesh Pal murder case, Aban and his brother, Ajam, were placed in a juvenile home because they were minors. Later, in October 2023, both were released from the juvenile home and handed over to their aunt.

Police begin investigation

Upon receiving information about the accident, police arrived at the scene and immediately rushed the injured to the hospital. Aban Ahmed has been identified as one of the deceased. Three others, including Mohammad Zaid and Omar, were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at the hospital. A probe has been launched into the accident.

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