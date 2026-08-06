Slain Gangster Atiq Ahmed's Youngest Son Aban Dies In Road Accident While Travelling To Meet Jailed Brother - Video

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Jhansi: Slain gangster Atiq Ahmed's youngest son, Aban Ahmed, has reportedly died in a road accident. The accident took place in the Poonch police station area of Jhansi.

Two other people were also killed in the accident. Three others were seriously injured. All of them were travelling from Prayagraj to meet Ali Ahmed, who was imprisoned in Jhansi jail. Aban Ahmed was reportedly 20 years old.

झांसी



अतीक अहमद के बेटे बेटे आबान अहमद की कार डिवाडर से टकराई



बेटे समेत दो की मौत, तीन घायल



मरने वाला बताया गया माफिया अतीक अहमद का सबसे छोटा पांचवा लड़का



झाँसी के पूँछ थाना क्षेत्र के खिल्ली का मामला pic.twitter.com/mYO7IccPq0 — Akhilesh Gautam (@akhileshaajtak) August 6, 2026

Reportedly, a speeding car lost control and collided with a divider on the highway. The impact of the crash was so severe that the front of the car was damaged.

After the Umesh Pal murder case, Aban and his brother, Ajam, were placed in a juvenile home because they were minors. Later, in October 2023, both were released from the juvenile home and handed over to their aunt.

Police begin investigation

Upon receiving information about the accident, police arrived at the scene and immediately rushed the injured to the hospital. Aban Ahmed has been identified as one of the deceased. Three others, including Mohammad Zaid and Omar, were injured in the accident and are undergoing treatment at the hospital. A probe has been launched into the accident.