‘Dragged Her By Hair’: Former MLA Guddu Pandit Accused Of Assaulting Wife, VIDEO Goes Viral

Former MLA and Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Guddu Pandit has been accused of assaulting his third wife, Archana Pandit, in Bulandshahr. A video of the alleged incident has gone viral on social media. In the video, Guddu Pandit is purportedly seen pulling his wife by the hair and dragging her across the floor. Archana can also be seen shouting and hitting him with a broom.

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Archana files police complaint

The viral video is reportedly from September 2 and was recorded at Archana Pandit’s residence near the RTO office in Shikarpur. After the video surfaced, Archana filed a complaint at the Shikarpur police station on Thursday. Citing a threat to her life from the former MLA, she also requested the deployment of female police personnel at her residence around the clock.

In her complaint, Archana alleged that she was at home with her son, Samar Pandit, when Guddu Pandit suddenly arrived and began banging on the door, asking her to come outside. She claimed that as soon as she opened the door, he pushed her and began assaulting her. According to Archana, a domestic worker rushed to the scene after hearing her screams and began recording the incident, following which Guddu allegedly backed away.

Archana alleges repeated threats

Archana further alleged that Guddu Pandit and his family members have been repeatedly threatening to kill her and her son. She claimed that divorce proceedings between the two are pending in court and that the former MLA wants her to withdraw the case.

Police examine allegations, video

City Circle Officer Prakhar Pandey said that the police had received the complaint and the video of the incident. He said the allegations and the video were being examined, and action would be taken against the accused based on the findings of the investigation.

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Guddu Pandit’s first wife is Kajal Sharma, while his second wife is Sheetal. Archana and Guddu have reportedly been involved in a dispute for nearly two years. However, the viral video and the allegations have not yet been independently verified.