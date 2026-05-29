'Dragged By Hair, Punched Repeatedly': Samajwadi Party Women’s Wing District Chief Assaulted In UP's Chandauli - VIDEO

Chandauli: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli. Samajwadi Party women’s wing district president Gargi Singh Patel was allegedly brutally assaulted inside her home on Thursday around 9:30 am.

She was reportedly dragged for nearly 10 metres by her hair, while a man punched her on the head. A woman was also seen kicking her during the attack, which was captured on CCTV cameras.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers continued assaulting Gargi Singh Patel even as she tried to defend herself. However, she was allegedly not given any chance to recover during the attack, as reported by Dainik Bhaskar.

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After the assault, the police were informed, following which the station in-charge arrived at the scene with a police team and called an ambulance. Gargi Singh Patel was subsequently admitted to a hospital, where she is currently undergoing treatment.

According to district president Satyanarayan Rajbhar, the matter is believed to be linked to a business dispute. The police have launched a manhunt to nab the accused.

BJP reacts

The state unit of the BJP has reacted to the incident. Taking to X the party wrote,"Politics in the name of the backward classes, a web of illusions in the name of women, and hypocrisy in the name of PDA! "

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"The SP, which fails to provide security to its own female leader from the goons of its own party, talks about providing security to the women of the state," the post read.