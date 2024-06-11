Dr S Jaishankar Takes Charge As External Affairs Minister For 2nd Consecutive Term In Modi 3.0

New Delhi: Diplomat-turned-politician S Jaishankar on Tuesday assumed charge as external affairs minister for the second consecutive term.

Jaishankar, 69, was among the senior BJP leaders, including Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Nitin Gadkari and Nirmala Sitharaman, who retained the ministries that they handled in the previous government.

"Assumed charge as the Minister of External Affairs. Thank PM @narendramodi for assigning me this responsibility," he said on X.

Thank PM @narendramodi for assigning me this responsibility. pic.twitter.com/XVgHgV3kJ4 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (Modi Ka Parivar) (@DrSJaishankar) June 11, 2024

Dr S Jaishankar's Performance As India's External Affairs Minister

As the external affairs minister since 2019, Jaishankar displayed with confidence his ability to clearly articulate India's positions on a range of complex issues at the global stage.

From blunting western criticism of New Delhi's procurement of crude oil from Moscow in the wake of the war in Ukraine to crafting a firm policy approach to deal with an assertive China, Jaishankar emerged as one of leading ministers with an impressive record of performance in Prime Minister Modi's previous government. He has also been credited with managing to bring matters of foreign policy to domestic discourse, especially during India's presidency of the G20.

Dr S Jaishankar's Life As A Diplomat

Currently, he is a member of Rajya Sabha from Gujarat.

Jaishankar served as India's foreign secretary from (2015-18), Ambassador to the United States (2013-15), China (2009-2013) and Czech Republic (2000-2004). He was also India's high commissioner to Singapore (2007-2009).

Jaishankar has also served in other diplomatic assignments in embassies in Moscow, Colombo, Budapest and Tokyo, as well in the Ministry of External Affairs and the President's Secretariat.