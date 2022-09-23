Dr Rajiv Bahl to be appointed as new Director General of ICMR

Dr Rajiv Bahl will be the new director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)-Secretary. He will hold the position for the next three years.

Bahl will replace Indian science administrator Balram Bhargava. Dr Bahl is a trained paediatrician in Delhi, India. He obtained his PhD in public health and, prior to joining WHO, he was a Senior Scientist at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences for 10 years. The newly appointed director general joined the World Health Organization (WHO) in 2003 in the position of head of research on Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health-cum-Newborn Unit Head, department of Maternal, Newborn, Child and Adolescent Health and Ageing, WHO, Geneva, Switzerland.

His appointment has been confirmed by the appointment committee of the Cabinet, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension, Department of Personnel and Training through a circular.