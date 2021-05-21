Mumbai: CM, Task Force on Paediatricians to address docs on treatment protocols

Amid rising cases of Covid-19 among children in the age group of 0-18 years, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and the government-appointed task force on pediatricians led by Dr Suhas Prabhu will hold a maiden virtual interaction with doctors in the state on May 23 at noon. Dr Prabhu, who will be accompanied by the Task Force members Dr Vijay Yewale and Dr Parmanand Aandankar, will explain the impact of the present variant on the children especially during the third wave of COVID 19 pandemic.

Dr Prabhu and his colleagues will also explain the treatment protocols for children during the ensuing interactive session.

The government’s move is crucial especially when it was in the midst of augmentation of beds, pediatric ventilators and oxygen to provide treatment to the children affected by the virus. The state government will soon issue SOP and treatment for Covid-19 infected children.

The Centre has issued SOP for the treatment to be given to the children from 0-18 age group. The health ministry recently held a virtual conference with the participation of a record 4,000 paediatricians, nurses, medical officers and health care workers across India and discussed the treatment protocols.

The ministry has pointed out that at present the cases of infection below 20yrs in the country are 12 per cent and death rate is 3 per cent. The ministry emphasized the need to be prepared in case the numbers increase and all health care workers should be oriented to the clinical protocols and management of Covid paediatric and newborn age group.