Dr Ambedkar Statue Enclosure Vandalised Again In Ludhiana; 45-Year-Old Woman Taken Into Custody | X - HimanshuTribune

Ludhiana, Oct 30: A 45-year-old woman, a beggar, was taken into custody for allegedly vandalising the protective glass enclosure of Dr B R Ambedkar's statue at Jalandhar Bypass Chowk in Ludhiana on Friday, police said.

Additional DCP Sameer Verma said that the incident was reported in the morning when the woman allegedly smashed the glass window of the enclosure.

She allegedly hurled a stone, causing damage to the protective glass enclosure.

ਲੁਧਿਆਣਾ 'ਚ ਡਾ. ਬੀ. ਆਰ ਅੰਬੇਡਕਰ ਦੇ ਬੁੱਤ ਦੀ ਬੇਅਦਬੀ, ਪੱਥਰ ਮਾਰ ਕੇ ਤੋੜਿਆ ਸ਼ੀਸ਼ਾ, ਗੁੱਸੇ ਚ ਆਏ ਲੋਕ LIVE#LudhianaNews #DrBRAmbedkar #AmbedkarStatue #PunjabNews https://t.co/KTIBDXI8nW — JagBani (@JagbaniOnline) October 30, 2026

Woman Taken Into Custody

"She was immediately taken into custody. Preliminary inquiry suggests she is not mentally stable. She is a beggar. We are questioning her and further action will be taken as per law," he added.

Third Incident At Same Location

Police said this is the third such incident at the same spot in recent months. On July 14, the glass enclosure was found broken, and a stone was recovered from the site. On September 8-9, unidentified persons allegedly put a garland of shoes around the statue, triggering protests and a blockade of NH-44.

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Security Stepped Up Near Statue

Police said additional security has been deployed near the statue and efforts are being made to prevent recurrence. Investigation into the fresh incident is underway, Verma added.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)