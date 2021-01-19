Doyen of cancer care Dr V Shanta passes away at 93 in Chennai

Chennai: Cancer Institute (WIA), Adyar, chairperson, Dr V Shanta, widely regarded as the doyen of cancer care in India, passed away early on Tuesday at the age of 93.

Leaders led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tributes to the senior oncologist who has won several national and international honours including the Padma Shri, Padma Bhushan, Padma Vibushan and Ramon Magsaysay awards.

“Dr. V Shanta will be remembered for her outstanding efforts to ensure top quality cancer care. The Cancer Institute at Adyar, Chennai is at the forefront of serving the poor and downtrodden. I recall my visit to the Institute in 2018. Saddened by Dr. V Shanta’s demise. Om Shanti,” tweeted Modi.