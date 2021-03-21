‘Doosri baar, BJP sarkar’: PM Modi says Assam will have NDA govt for second time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Assam will have the NDA government for the second time.

While addressing a public meeting in Bokakhat in the state of Assam, PM Modi said: "It is now decided that Assam will get 'double engine ki sarkar', 'doosri baar, BJP sarkar'."

"The double engine sarkar of NDA has made available several facilities such as toilets, LPG gas, electricity, and free medical treatment. Now we are working towards the availability of water with full force," the Prime Minister added.