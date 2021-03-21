‘Doosri baar, BJP sarkar’: PM Modi says Assam will have NDA govt for second time

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that Assam will have the NDA government for the second time.
While addressing a public meeting in Bokakhat in the state of Assam, PM Modi said: "It is now decided that Assam will get 'double engine ki sarkar', 'doosri baar, BJP sarkar'."
"The double engine sarkar of NDA has made available several facilities such as toilets, LPG gas, electricity, and free medical treatment. Now we are working towards the availability of water with full force," the Prime Minister added.
PM Modi also slammed the Congress party and said that during the previous rule, the main question was how to save Assam from being looted, adding that under the NDA government, the state is moving ahead to reach new heights.
"There was another question during the Congress rule: how to build connectivity between two corners of Brahmaputra? Under the NDA, modern bridges are being created on Brahmaputra and old unfinished bridges are being completed," he added.
He credited the NDA government for saving Assam from decades of conflict and establishing peace and stability.
PM Modi pointed out that BJP had saved rhinos of the state from Congress-backed poachers, by putting them behind bars. "Our government is working by prioritising the safety of animals and availing facilities to people," he said.
Elections for the 126-seat Assam assembly are scheduled to take place in three phases from March 27 to April 6. The results will be announced on May 2.
(With inputs from ANI)