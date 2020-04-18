Doordarshan Rs 500 'poor woman' turns into viral meme as poverty-stricken 'Vijay Mallya', 'Ivanka Trump' thank PM Modi

After Doordarshan broadcasted reports which showed people across the country thanking Prime Minister Narendra Modi for transferring Rs 500, a series of memes featuring poverty-stricken Vijay Mallya and Ivanka Trump went viral on social media.
In order to help out during this time of crisis though the Rural Development Ministry decided to give Rs 500 to women account holders of Pradhan Mantri Jan-Dhan Yojana (PMJDY).
Doordarshan had been posting video clips of women getting this money and their reaction on their DD’s official Twitter handle. But, after the autonomous public service broadcaster founded by the Government of India made well-off people praise PM Modi for transferring Rs 500, a series of memes and jokes started doing rounds on social media. Vijay Mallya, Ivanka Trump and others thanking PM Modi became faces of the memes.
On March 26, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced that Rs 500 will be given to women PMJDY account holders for the next three months under the PM Garib Kalyan Package.
The relief measures were announced for the poor and vulnerable sections in view of the lockdown enforced to contain the spread of coronavirus. The release said that the Department of Financial Services (DFS) has directed the banks to stagger the arrival of account-holders at branches and ATMs for withdrawal of money to maintain social distancing and for orderly withdrawals.
