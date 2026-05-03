'Don’t Worry, I Would Be There': CRPF DG Allays Fears Of X User Suspecting 'Nonstop Riots' Post Assembly Election Results Declaration

CRPF DG Allays Fears Of X User Suspecting 'Nonstop Riots' Post Assembly Election Results Declaration | X

As Assembly election results approach, a viral Reddit post warning of potential “nonstop riots” has heightened concerns over post-poll violence. While much of the immediate tension appears centered around West Bengal, similar anxieties are being discussed in other regions, including Tamil Nadu, reflecting a broader unease tied to electoral outcomes.

Viral Reddit Post Sparks Worrying Claims

A Reddit post that has gained traction describes a troubling account shared by a user following a conversation with a school friend-turned-politician. The politician, described as well-connected and not prone to exaggeration, allegedly warned of “nonstop riots” if a particular party wins.

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The user wrote, "Had a weird conversation with my school friend turned politician. He’s into politics, pretty well connected and does a lot of social work locally, not the type to exaggerate and receiving death threats for the past 4 days and asked me not to come to his house. I did go last night. He said, 'If Party X wins this time, it’s not going to be normal. Party Y supporters won’t just protest... it’ll be nonstop riots.' He said it so casually that I laughed it off at first because I’m critical about his party. But then he started mentioning things, how few things are already prepared, how certain areas and shops would be targeted first. He sounded very certain about it and showed the group chat full of voice notes and pictures of shops without CCTVs. Maybe it’s nothing. Everything sounded dumb. But can’t stop thinking about it and wanted share it here. But if he’s even half right, we’re not ready for what comes after the results. Be safe!"

The post further claimed that specific locations and shops lacking CCTV surveillance could be vulnerable targets, raising alarm among readers.

GP Singh Responds With Reassurance

Amid the circulating claims, GP Singh, former Director General of the Central Reserve Police Force, stepped in to calm nerves. Responding to the viral concerns, he wrote, “Don’t worry. I would be there.”

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His brief but firm assurance aimed to reinforce confidence in security preparedness as tensions build ahead of the results.

Bengal Sees Protests, Threat Allegations

On the ground, parts of South 24 Parganas have already witnessed unrest. In Falta’s Hasimnagar village, hundreds of residents staged protests demanding security after alleging threats from local political workers.

Villagers, many holding BJP flags, accused local panchayat pradhan Israfil linked to TMC candidate Jehangir Khan of warning them about possible attacks after the results. The road blockade, led significantly by women, reflects the palpable fear among residents over post-counting violence.

West Bengal has historically witnessed sporadic post-poll clashes, and the current developments appear to echo those concerns.

Tamil Nadu

Beyond Bengal, conversations online have also flagged Tamil Nadu as a potential flashpoint. Discussions reference tensions between established players like Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the relatively new Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam, led by actor Vijay.

Some social media users have speculated about possible vandalism, including claims that supporters of emerging political outfits could target shops. However, these remain unverified and largely part of online chatter, with no official confirmation.

Calls For Security And Stability Grow Louder

Across platforms, users have expressed hope that such fears remain unfounded while urging authorities to ensure robust security deployment, including central forces if needed.

A Climate Of Uncertainty Ahead Of Results

While there is no concrete evidence supporting claims of orchestrated, large-scale violence, the combination of viral narratives, past precedents, and isolated incidents has created a climate of alertness.