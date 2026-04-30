West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Alleges BJP-Backed ‘Manufactured’ Exit Polls, Urges Calm Ahead Of Results

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee | PTI

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday claimed that the exit polls which are being shown are ‘manufactured’ by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

“I would ask the people to stay calm as I am hopeful that even this time ‘Ma, Mati and Manush’ will form the government. In 2026 we will get 226 seats if not more. Some people are doing violence but I will ask everyone to stay peaceful and the administration should ensure that no one is hurt. BJP is spending money to show ‘manufactured’ news,” said Mamata.

The Chief Minister also urged the candidates to keep strict vigil at the strong room in order to protect the EVMs.

“If needed, I will be on the road. All the candidates should stay near the strong rooms at night so that the EVMs are not tampered. In the morning some trustworthy people should be kept near the strongroom. On May 4 till I hold a press conference no one should leave the counting table,” further added Mamata.

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BJP state president and Rajya Sabha MP Samik Bhattacharya countering claims of the Chief Minister stated that Mamata’s comment is just to ‘boost the morale’ of the TMC workers.

Notably, on Wednesday late evening at Behala Parnasree near Kolkata two local Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members were attacked.

RSS worker Abhijit Brahma was allegedly targeted and his house was vandalised by a group of individuals identified by locals as TMC supporters.