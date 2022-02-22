Don't wait for college confirmation, leave now: Indian Embassy to students in Ukraine

Kyiv (Ukraine): The Indian embassy in Kyiv, Ukraine issued a fresh advisory, urging Indian students studying in the country to make arrangements to leave "temporarily", and not wait for confirmation from their colleges regarding enrollment in online classes.

"Embassy of India is receiving large number of calls asking about the confirmation of online classes by Medical Universities... Students are advised, in the interest of their safety, to leave Ukraine temporarily, rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities," the advisory stated.

Earlier, he Embassy issued an advisory on the special flights on Monday, tweeting that additional flights are being organised "in view of the continued high level of tensions and uncertainties of the current situation in Ukraine".

India has told the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) that the safety and security of its nationals is essential.

"More than 20,000 Indian students and nationals live and study in different parts of Ukraine, including in its border areas. The well-being of Indians is of priority to us," India's Permanent Representative to United Nations, TS Tirumurti said.

The move from New Delhi comes amid increasing tensions in the region. According to the US, Russia has moved more than 150,000 troops close to Ukraine's borders, both in Russia and Belarus.

Russia says it has no plans to invade Ukraine but on 18 February, US President Joe Biden said he believed Mr Putin had decided to attack "in the coming days".

Several Western nations accuse Russia of cooking up a fake crisis in certain regions in Ukraine to give it a reason to launch an offensive.

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 12:55 PM IST