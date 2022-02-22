Russia-Ukraine crisis: Air India to bring Indians on special flight from Kyiv; to land in Delhi tonight

New Delhi: Air India will operate three flights between India-Ukraine starting today. The other two flights are scheduled for February 24 and 26. The flights will take off from Boryspil International Airport and bookings are open through Air India booking offices, website, call centre and authorised travel agents.

Air India's special ferry flight left for Ukraine from India today morning to bring back the Indian nationals. The Dreamliner B-787 aircraft deployed for the special operation with a capacity of over 200 seats. The special flight from Ukraine will land in Delhi tonight.

"Air India will operate 3 flights between India-Ukraine (Boryspil International Airport) on Feb 22, Feb 24 & Feb 26, 2022. Booking is open through Air India booking offices, website, call centre and authorised travel agents", Air India tweeted.

The Indian Embassy in Ukraine has already asked its citizens, particularly students whose stay is not essential, to leave Kyiv temporarily amid growing fears over Russia invasion.

It said available commercial flights and charter flights may be availed for travel, for "orderly and timely departure" from Ukraine.



Tensions over Ukraine have increased over the past few months. Russia and NATO have been accusing each other of amassing troops on the Ukrainian border.

In the latest escalation, Putin has recognised two breakaway regions as independent in what is being seen as a precursor to the invasion.

The US and its Western allies have been severely critical of Russia over its build-up of forces near the Ukraine border.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, February 22, 2022, 09:58 AM IST