'Don't usually attend birthday celebrations but....': Rahul Gandhi as former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah turns 75

Rahul Gandhi in Davanagere district | ANI

On the ocassion of Karnataka Congress leader Siddaramaiah's 75th birthday, Rahul Gandhi said that he shares a special bond with the senior leadder. Siddaramaiah, who is the leader of opposition in Karnataka, has been one of the senior most Congress leader in the state.

"I don't usually attend birthday celebrations but I've come here because I share a special bond with Siddaramaiah," said Rahul Gandhi.

"Not only do I like Siddaramaiah as a person, but I also share his views. I share his compassion for the poor and the weak," the Wayanad MP added praising the senior leader.

Further he said, "I also appreciate how Siddaramaiah ran the government of Karnataka."

Slamming the BJP, Gandhi said, "While the Congress government united the people and created harmony in the state, the ruling is diving people and spreading hatred in this beautiful state."

Earlier today, Rahul Gandhi was stuck in traffic briefly as lakhs of people descended on the roads for the celebrations in Davanagere district of the state.

The Bengaluru-Pune witnessed huge traffic jams in the stretch as people from across the state are reaching the venue. It is estimated that 4 lakh people are attending the celebration affecting the vehicular movement on the national highway severely. The stretch is also witnessing traffic jams up to 6 kilometers in the surrounding areas of Davanagere.

Though party workers and authorities tried to create a freeway for the former Congress president's convoy, due to heavy movement of people and vehicles, he was caught in the traffic jam. When his car was stopped, Congress workers ran towards his vehicle and tried to wish and talk to him.

With the help of police, the organisers managed to clear the jam and make way for Rahul Gandhi's convoy. The platform of the function is spread across 42 acres and six platforms have been created out of which LED screens have been installed in five platforms.

Rahul Gandhi arrived in Karnataka on Tuesday night to take part in the birthday celebrations of Siddaramaiah. Accordign to party sources, it is a rare phenomenon in Congress party where local leaders are glorified. The Gandhi family never allowed such celebrations and projection of leadership earlier. However, due to political compulsions the party has decided to celebrate the 75th birth anniversary of Siddaramaiah.