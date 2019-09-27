'Don't enter politics': Chiranjeevi advises Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan

Mega Star Chiranjeevi has advised Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan to stay away from politics. Chiranjeevi is touring South India to promote his ambitious film Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which is all set to release worldwide on October 2.

In an interview to popular Tamil magazine Ananda Vikatan, Chiranjeevi said he was "Number One" in his cinematic career when he took the plunge into politics with the intention of "doing good". "Politics today is all about money and I was defeated in my own constituency using crores of rupees. Same happened to my brother Pawan Kalyan in the recent elections," Chiranjeevi said.

When he was asked about Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan's political entry, Chiranjeevi gave an interesting answer which could be a reality check for the two stars who are newcomers in politics. During the interview, Chiranjeevi advised Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth not to enter politics and said it's not worth it. He also stressed on the fact that politics is about money. While the latter’s party Makkal Needhi Maim contested the recent General elections, the former is still working towards a grand political launch.

South superstar Chiranjeevi, "When I entered politics I was the number 1 superstar and I left everything. I joined politics but, I was defeated in my own constituency as my rival spent crores of money to defeat me. Same happened to Pawan Kalyan as well."

He also revealed that he thought Kamal Haasan would win this time. "This time I thought Kamal's party would win. But that didn't happen. For people who are very sensitive, politics is not their cup of tea. I hope that Kamal and Rajinikanth are not like me but, my advice to both of them would be - Don't enter politics," he shared.

Further, he remarked, "If you can handle defeats and setbacks and want to do good for the people, then you can enter politics. Maybe things will change one day for you."