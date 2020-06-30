'Don't consider Muslims as Indians?': Twitterati wonder why PM Modi didn't mention Islamic festivals

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday extended Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) for another five months till the end of November to help the poor in view of the upcoming festivals like Diwali and Chhath Puja. "From July the festival seasons start, Guru Purnima will be celebrated on July 5. Following this, the month of Saawan will start," he said.

PM Modi then went ahead and listed festivals like Raksha Bandhan, Krishna Janmashtami, Ganesh Chaturthi, Onam, Kati Bihu, Navratri, Durga Pooja and Dussehra.

"In this season of festivals, the needs and expenses of all increases. Keeping this in mind, the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana has been extended till Diwali and Chatth Puja, i.e till the end of November," the Prime Minister added during his 16-minute address.

While Narendra Modi almost mentioned every festival that falls between July and November, a section of Twitter called him out for skipping the two major Islamic festivals - Eid-Ul-Adha and Muharram.

A user wrote, "#NarendraModi leaves out to mention forthcoming Eid while mentioning all other festivals, not a big deal, we don't care but it shows his cheapness. It reflects his quality. We Indian Muslims don't lose anything."

"Forgot that in India there are Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Buddhist who have their festival and celebrate too," wrote another user.

A tweet read: "PM @narendramodi of a nation of with 172 million #Muslims doesn't mention the festival of #Eid (which is in August) in his address to the nation. He mentions EVERY festival that's in the coming months.Petty. No not pretty. I said petty. #ModiGovernment"

Here are the tweets: