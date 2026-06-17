 'Don't Become Laughingstock': CM Yogi Adityanath Warns UP Police Against Making Reels In Uniform During Duty - VIDEO
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HomeIndia'Don't Become Laughingstock': CM Yogi Adityanath Warns UP Police Against Making Reels In Uniform During Duty - VIDEO

'Don't Become Laughingstock': CM Yogi Adityanath Warns UP Police Against Making Reels In Uniform During Duty - VIDEO

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath advised police personnel against making social media reels while on duty, calling it a sign of indiscipline. Speaking at an appointment letter distribution event in Lucknow, he urged recruits to remain alert and focused on their responsibilities. The remarks come amid criticism over police officers posting reels in uniform

Shashank NairUpdated: Wednesday, June 17, 2026, 02:06 PM IST
'Don't Become Laughingstock': CM Yogi Adityanath Warns UP Police Against Making Reels In Uniform During Duty - VIDEO
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Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday distributed appointment letters to 930 computer operators (Grade A) selected by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board at the Lok Bhavan auditorium in Lucknow.

Advice to new recruits

Speaking at the event, he advised police officers to refrain from making reels while on duty. "We often see people making reels while on duty. This is a sign of indiscipline. At that time, we need to be alert to our duty, not busy making reels."

"We must keep in mind that whatever task we undertake, we must be equally vigilant and serious about it. Only then will it yield dignified results. We should not do anything that makes us a laughing stock, or that attempts to point fingers at the system unnecessarily. People cannot do anything on their own, so they point fingers at the system unnecessarily," he added.

"If everyone does their duty, the results will come automatically. To achieve that result, we must all move forward with that team spirit," he added.

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Criticism over social media reels

Earlier, many police personnel have been suspended for making reels in uniform while on duty. This attitude of the UP Police often draws criticism.

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