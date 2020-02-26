Donald Trump returns empty handed, but for an arms contract that will benefit US cos

Foreign secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla claimed the mega trade deal was discussed but he fumbled when asked to give specifics of the deal. The absence of a trade deal between the world's biggest economy and the most populous nation showed that behind the bonhomie, they remain far apart.

Trump had hinted as much in Ahmedabad when he described Modi as a "very, very tough" negotiator.India did raise the issue of tariffs slapped by the US on Indian steel and aluminium and suspension of the duty free access of certain Indian goods, but there was no response from Trump as he is more concerned about the $25-billion US trade deficit with India.

Trump is under pressure to deliver the deal before the US Presidential election in November and hence he tried his best to secure a greater access to the vast Indian market of 1.3 billion people for US dairy products, medical goods and Harley-Davidson motorcycles.

The only agreement the two sides could reach was on $3 billion in defence deals, including helicopters for the Indian Army and Navy that is seen as a strategic alliance to counter the rise of China in the region. The US, however, offered to buy nothing from India, agreeing only to further negotiations.