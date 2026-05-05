Domestic Worker To MLA: Kalita Majhi’s Inspiring Journey Amid BJP's Saffron Wave In West Bengal |

Kolkata: In a striking example of grassroots democracy and social mobility, Kalita Majhi, a domestic worker earning just Rs 2,500 a month, has been elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from the Ausgram constituency in West Bengal.

Her victory comes amid a sweeping mandate for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which has secured a decisive win in the 2026 Assembly elections. Majhi garnered 1,07,692 votes, defeating her nearest rival Shyama Prasanna Lohar by a margin of 12,535 votes.

Who Is Kalita Majhi?

A resident of Guskara Municipality, Majhi had been working in four households as a domestic help before stepping into active politics. Her candidacy had attracted attention during the campaign due to her modest background and strong local connections.

This was not her first electoral contest. Majhi had earlier contested the 2021 Assembly elections but lost to a candidate from the All India Trinamool Congress by over 11,000 votes. However, the BJP’s decision to renominate her this time reflected its confidence in her grassroots appeal, a strategy that has now paid off.

Her victory coincides with a historic performance by the BJP, which has won 206 seats in the 294-member Assembly, comfortably crossing the two-thirds majority mark. The result brings an end to the 15-year rule of the Trinamool Congress and marks a major political shift in the state.

The outcome also holds national significance, as West Bengal is set to be governed by the same party that leads the central government for the first time since 1972. Reacting to the results, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that the “Lotus has bloomed in West Bengal,” attributing the victory to the party’s organisational strength and sustained voter outreach.

BJP’s rise in West Bengal has been gradual yet decisive. From a marginal presence in 2011 to emerging as a principal challenger in 2021, the party has now firmly established itself as the ruling force in the state. The 2026 verdict is being seen not merely as an electoral win, but as a deeper political realignment in one of India’s most politically significant regions.