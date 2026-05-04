'Jai Shree Ram': BJP Workers Chant Slogans Outside Mamata Banerjee's Residence As BJP Set To Form Govt In West Bengal - VIDEO |

West Bengal: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is all set to come to power in West Bengal for the first time. Party workers were seen raising slogans of 'Jai Shree Ram' outside West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee's residence in Kolkata. The chants came amid celebrations by party supporters as EC trends show BJP leading in 194 seats, while TMC leading in 95 seats.

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Apart from this, visuals of celebration were also seen from the BJP office in Kolkata, where party workers were seen waving the party flag. Other visuals of celebration shared by ANI showed women workers carrying paper cones of 'jhalmuri' and singing 'jhal legeche.' A worker called for safety and security in Bengal and said, "We do not want 'Lakshmir Bhandar'. We want safety and security in West Bengal. Women are not safe here. So, Lakshmir Bhandar was rejected."

In the 2026 elections, the BJP is witnessing a rise of around 44.8 per cent, a sharp jump from 2021, while the TMC's dip to nearly 41.7 per cent.

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As BJP workers were seen celebrating, CM Mamata Banerjee released a video on her official handle on X and urged TMC candidates and counting agents to remain vigilant and not leave counting centres, alleging a "game plan" by BJP and EC to project an early saffron lead.

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In a video message, the TMC supremo appealed to party workers to stay put and not lose morale. "I appeal to everyone that neither TMC candidates nor counting agents should abandon counting centres," she said.

Even as the broader trend favoured the BJP, Banerjee is currently leading in her stronghold Bhabanipur, with 44,729 votes after the 12th round of counting, while BJP challenger Suvendu Adhikari is trailing by 7184 votes.